Three live mortar shells recovered in Arunachal's Namsai

Itanagar, Jul 14 (PTI) Three live mortar shells were recovered in Namsai district of Arunachal Pradesh during road construction work, police said on Friday. Construction workers while digging a drain along the Piyom-Diyun road, found the live 81 mm mortar shells at a depth of about one and a half feet at Piyom circle in the district, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) K Duggong said.

Immediately after receiving the information, police and the Army unit stationed at Piyom rushed to the spot.

The Army took charge of the explosive and later defused them on Friday morning, the DSP said, adding an investigation has been initiated to determine the origin and purpose of the recovered mortar shells. Security forces had in January this year intercepted a huge cache of explosives in the Krishnapur area of the district near the Assam-Arunachal Pradesh border. PTI UPL UPL RG