Three loading workers killed in concrete slab collapse in Kerala

Kozhikode (Kerala), Feb 23 (PTI) Three people died after a concrete slab collapsed on loading workers at Valiyangadi here on Monday.

The incident occurred when Jabbar, Ashraf and Basheer were engaged in loading work at a shop in Valiyangadi.

Police said two more persons were injured in the incident and the condition of one of them is critical.

According to preliminary information available with the Police Special Branch, the deceased and injured were engaged in loading construction materials.

While they were resting in front of the shop building, a concrete slab collapsed and fell on them.

Though they were rushed to nearby hospitals by locals, three of them succumbed to their injuries.

Police and the Kozhikode Corporation have launched a probe into the incident.