Three Mahayuti allies to keep their existing seats: Ajit Pawar

Nashik: Maharashtra deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Thursday said the three ruling allies in the state will retain their existing constituencies while deciding a seat-sharing formula for the coming assembly elections.

Pawar's Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) is part of the `Mahayuti' alliance along with the Shiv Sena and BJP.

"Every party will get the seats held by it at present. If an exchange of seats is needed, all parties are ready for it. The seat-sharing formula will be finalized soon," he told reporters.

The NCP chief was in Nashik to launch his party's Jan Sanman Yatra, an outreach campaign.

On the tricky Maratha reservation issue, Pawar said his party did not want to displease any community.

The state legislature passed a law providing reservation to the Marathas in the past but it did not stand judicial scrutiny, Pawar pointed out.