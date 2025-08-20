Three Manipur militants arrested for extortion

Imphal, Aug 20 (PTI) Security forces arrested three militants belonging to various factions of a proscribed outfit from Imphal East district on the charge of involvement in extortion, police said on Wednesday.

While two of them were picked up on Tuesday, one was arrested on August 18.

A self-styled corporal of the Kangleipak Communist Party (MFL faction) was arrested from his residence at Wangkhei on Tuesday. The 26-year-old man was allegedly involved in extortion of the public in the valley area.

Security forces arrested a 33-year-old cadre of the Kangleipak Communist Party (Peoples' War Group) from his house at Khurai Heikru Makhong on Tuesday.

Another cadre of KCP (MFL) was picked up from the vicinity of Minuthong bridge on Monday. The militant, 27, was allegedly involved in extortion of shops, business establishments and people in the valley area.

Police said combing operations are being carried out extensively to nab those involved in extortion and other crimes in the state. PTI COR NN