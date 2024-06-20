Three Maoist sympathisers surrender before Odisha Police

Bhubaneswar, Jun 20 (PTI) Three Maoist sympathisers surrendered before Odisha Police in Malkangiri district on Thursday, police said.

The were identified as Deva Madvi (18), Adma Madkami (24) and Muka Sodi (25), all natives of Sukma district in Chhattisgarh.

Police said the main reason for their surrender was increased police operations on both sides of the border.

Meanwhile, the BSF jawans busted a Maoist dump near Dulagandi village under Kalimela police station in Malkangiri district and recovered three single-barrel muzzle loader (SBML) guns, one SBML barrel, four electric detonators, 98 gelatin sticks, two mines and other items.

The BSF is currently conducting combing and search operations in the area, police said.