Three Maoists held in Jharkhand

Chatra (Jharkhand), Jun 14 (PTI) Three members of the banned Tritiya Sammelan Prastuti Committee (TSPC), a splinter group of CPI (Maoist), were arrested in Jharkhand's Chatra district on Friday, police said.

Arms and ammunition were recovered from their possessions, Chatra Superintendent of Police (SP) Vikas Pandey said.

Acting on a tip-off, a police team raided a forest under the Kunda Police Station limits and "arrested TSPC commander Manoj Ganjhu alias Surendra Ganjhu alias Irfan, its area commander Mahendra Ganjhu alias Palta and sub-zonal commander Chhotu Bhuiya alias Pandit alias Baba," he said.

Three firearms and 355 live cartridges were recovered from their possession, he said.

The arrested Maoists were wanted in more than a dozen cases, the SP added.