Three masked men loot trader of Rs 7 lakh in UP's Saharanpur

Saharanpur, Nov 20 (PTI) Three unidentified masked men allegedly stormed into the godown of a bran trader here on Thursday and fled with Rs 7 lakh, police said.

At around 11.30 am, the three men entered the premises of Sanjeev Kheda in the Transport Nagar area under Janakpuri police station limits, and held the staff at gunpoint, they said.

They allegedly took away Rs 7 lakh in cash and locked the employees inside the godown before escaping, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Ashish Tiwari told PTI.

Later, the employees raised an alarm and informed locals, who then contacted the police, he said.

The SSP said the three men were seen walking towards Dehradun road near Doodhli in CCTV footage recorded in the area.

"The footage has been seized for detailed examination," he added.

SSP Tiwari instructed officials to intensify the search and probe all angles of the case. Dedicated teams have been formed to identify and trace the accused based on the footage. PTI COR ABN ABN APL APL