Three masked men open fire, loot jewellery worth Rs 11 lakh from Navi Mumbai shop

Thane, Jul 29 (PTI) Three masked men opened fire multiple times and looted jewellery worth more than Rs 11 lakh from a shop in Navi Mumbai's Kharghar area, a police official said on Monday.

The incident took place at 10pm on Sunday, the Kharghar police station official said.

"Wearing black clothes and armed with revolvers, the three entered the shop, threatened the staff, assaulted them and looted jewellery worth Rs 11.80 lakh. In three minutes, they shot four to five rounds though no one was injured," the official said.

A video of the incident, in which the three persons can be seen fleeing from the site of the crime on a motorcycle with people trying to give chase, went viral on social media.

A case was registered under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Arms Act for dacoity and other offences, the official said, adding efforts were on to nab the trio. PTI COR BNM