Three MBBS students feared drowned in Chandrapur district of Maharashtra

Chandrapur, May 10 (PTI) Three MBBS students were feared drowned in the Wainganga river in eastern Maharashtra's Chandrapur district on Saturday evening, police said.

The incident took place at Saoli when a group of eight MBBS students from Gadchiroli district were picnicking on the riverbank and some of them entered the water for bathing, said an official.

Gopal Sakhra, Parth Jadhav and Swapnil Shire apparently drowned after venturing into deep water. Police launched a search which had to be halted after dark and will resume in the morning, the official said. PTI COR KRK