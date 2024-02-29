Three-member Jharkhand Vidhan Sabha panel to examine ‘poor condition’ of roads in Ranchi

Ranchi, Feb 29 (PTI) The Jharkhand assembly has decided to form a three-member committee to investigate complaints of poor condition of roads following the laying of drinking water and sewerage pipelines in Ranchi and other urban areas across the state.

During a call attention motion in the assembly, Ranchi legislator CP Singh highlighted the issue and claimed that roads were left unrepaired after pipeline installation in many areas, causing significant inconvenience to residents.

"After laying the pipelines, the companies only filled the pits and made the roads motorable. The roads are in bad shape for more than a year, which is causing immense trouble to the citizens. I want to ask the government when these roads would be restored," the BJP MLA said.

Responding to Singh's concerns, Minister Satyanand Bhokta said 780 km of pipelines have been laid in the city, and efforts were made to repair the roads that were excavated for pipeline installation.

Singh requested the minister to accompany him for an on-site inspection to assess the situation firsthand.

During the discussion, opposition leader Amar Bauri emphasised that the problem extended beyond Ranchi, affecting other cities such as Adityapur and Chas. He called for the formation of a Vidhan Sabha committee to investigate the complaints.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Alamgir Alam acknowledged the complaints regarding road conditions and proposed the formation of a three-member committee, with CP Singh as one of its members, to address the matter.

Acknowledging the seriousness of the issue, the Speaker endorsed the proposal.

Earlier, during the question hour, BJP legislator Neelkanth Singh Munda raised concerns about drought relief, stating that over 19 lakh farmers were yet to receive compensation under the Chief Minister Drought Relief Scheme.

Munda highlighted discrepancies, mentioning that although the government had declared certain blocks as drought-hit, a significant number of eligible farmers had not received compensation.

Agriculture Minister Badal Patralekh responded, stating that the government had disbursed Rs 478.40 crore in benefits to 13.66 lakh farmers under the drought relief scheme.

He assured that verification processes were underway for additional farmers who would be given relief within three months. PTI SAN SAN MNB