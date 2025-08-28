Three-member judicial panel submits report on Sambhal violence to UP CM Adityanath

Lucknow, Aug 28 (PTI) A three-member judicial commission headed by retired Allahabad High Court judge Devendra Kumar Arora on Thursday submitted its report on the November 2024 Sambhal violence to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

The panel members, including Arora, retired IPS officer Arvind Kumar Jain, and ex-IAS officer Amit Mohan Prasad, met the chief minister and submitted their report on the violence that erupted near the Shahi Jama Masjid in Sambhal on November 24 last year, claiming four lives and injuring several others.

"The judicial commission constituted to probe the Sambhal incident has submitted its report to the chief minister," Principal Secretary (Home), Sanjay Prasad, said.

About the details of the report, Prasad said, "We can tell more only after studying it. Further action will be taken accordingly." The dispute dates back to November 19 last year, when Hindu petitioners, including advocates Hari Shankar Jain and Vishnu Shankar Jain, filed a suit in the Sambhal district court claiming the Shahi Jama Masjid was built over a temple.

A court-ordered survey was conducted on the same day (November 19), followed by another on November 24.

The second survey on November 24 triggered significant unrest in Sambhal, resulting in the death of four persons and injuries to 29 policemen.

Police booked Samajwadi Party MP Ziaur Rahman Barq and mosque committee head Zafar Ali in connection with the violence, besides registering an FIR against 2,750 unidentified persons. PTI ABN ARI