Three-member panel to probe CISF 'lathi charge' on protesters in Jharkhand's Bokaro

Bokaro (Jharkhand), Apr 5 (PTI) The Bokaro district administration has formed a three-member committee to investigate the incident of alleged lathi charge by CISF personnel to disperse a group of protesters in which one person died, a senior official said on Saturday.

Authorities have also imposed prohibitory orders under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) in areas close to the Bokaro Steel Plant (BSL) in the city since Friday evening.

On Thursday, a group of people under the banner of 'BSL Visthapit Apprentice Sangh', held a demonstration near the administrative building of the plant in support of their demands, including employment opportunities.

The CISF, entrusted with the security of the steel plant, allegedly resorted to lathi charge to disperse the crowd, resulting in the death of a 26-year-old man, police had said.

"A three-member panel, headed by Chas sub-divisional officer Pranjal Dhanda, has been set up to probe the entire incident," Bokaro Deputy Commissioner Jadhav Vijaya Narayan Rao told reporters.

She also said the management of BSL will provide compensation of Rs 25 lakh to the next of kin of the deceased and a job to one of the family members.

BSL’s Chief of Communication Manikant Dhan said with the cooperation of the district administration, all gates of the plant were cleared on Friday night.

More than 5,000 workers, who had to stay inside the plant premises for over 24 hours due to the agitation, were evacuated from the facility after midnight on Friday, he said.

The 'BSL Visthapit Apprentice Sangh', meanwhile, called off their agitation in the wake of the prohibitory orders, which prohibit the assembly of five or more persons, carrying of firearms, and staging dharnas or processions.

On Friday, activists from various political parties, including the Congress, AJSU Party, and JLKM, observed an 11-hour Bokaro bandh from 6 am to protest against the "lathi charge" on the agitators.

Congress' Bokaro MLA Sweta Singh was also detained by the police on Friday evening as a preventive measure.

She was released on Saturday afternoon.

"I was detained to weaken the agitation... I have been fighting for the rights of the displaced," she told reporters after her release. PTI CORR SAN RBT