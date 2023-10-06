Three-member TMC delegation to meet Governor in Darjeeling on Saturday, indefinite sit-in to continue: Abhishek

Kolkata, Oct 6 (PTI) Senior TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee on Friday said a three-member delegation will meet Governor CV Ananda Bose in Darjeeling on Saturday in response to his call, but asserted that the indefinite sit-in outside the Governor's House here will continue till the Raj Bhavan occupant meets the protesters.

The TMC national general secretary, who is on the second day of his indefinite sit-in outside Raj Bhavan, said the era of skipping difficult questions is over as people are now demanding their rightful dues in West Bengal's MGNREGA funds, which are allegedly being withheld by the Centre.

"The governor has sent a letter requesting us to meet him in Darjeeling tomorrow. Respecting his position, we have decided to send a three-member delegation to the hills, just to convey to him that he should come to Kolkata and meet the job card holders who have been deprived. Our indefinite sit-in here will continue until then," he said while addressing the protest programme here.

Governor Bose, who recently visited flood-affected areas in North Bengal, had left for Delhi on Thursday evening. PTI PNT MNB