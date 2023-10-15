Three members of a family die in fire

Howrah (WB), Oct 15 (PTI) Three members of a family, including a one-year-old girl, died in a fire at their home in West Bengal's Howrah district, police said here on Sunday.

A police officer said that they suspect the fire may have been caused by an electrical short circuit.

A man, his wife and one-year-old daughter were found dead in their home on Sunday morning at Parijat locality in Uluberia municipality's ward 25 area, he said.

Neighbours on seeing smoke from the house and not getting any response from the residents, informed the police and fire brigade.

After breaking into the house, the bodies of Yasin Mallick (32), Mahima Begum (27) and their one-year-old daughter were found, the police officer said.

Yasin's mother Nurjahan Begum, who also suffered severe burn injuries, was rescued and was being treated at Uluberia government hospital, he said.

The bodies have been sent to the hospital for post-mortem examination to ascertain the cause of death, the official said. PTI COR AMR RG