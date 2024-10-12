Three members of a family killed in Jharkhand's West Singhbhum

Chaibasa, Oct 12 (PTI) Three members of a family were killed by unidentified persons in Jharkhand's West Singhbhum district, a senior police officer said on Saturday.

The victims were sleeping when unidentified persons attacked them with sharp weapons on Thursday night, the officer said.

The victims include - husband, wife and daughter -, Superintendent of Police Ashutosh Shekhar told PTI.

Police have sent the bodies for post-mortem examination.

Asked whether it was a witchcraft-related killing, the SP said it was not yet clear.

However, police investigation was underway, he added. PTI BS RG