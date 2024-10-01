Three members of family die after consuming poison in Rajasthan's Bikaner

Jaipur, Oct 1 (PTI) Three members of a family died after allegedly consuming some poisonous substance in Rajasthan's Bikaner district, police said on Tuesday.

According to police, a couple and two of their children consumed poisonous substance in Jai Narayan Vyas Colony police station area. The couple and one of their children died while another child is undergoing treatment in the hospital.

The deceased were identified as Rahul Maru, his wife Ruchi and their child Keshu, Circle Officer of Bikaner (Sadar) Vishal Jangid said.

He said prima facie it appears to a case of suicide and that the matter is being investigated.

He said that a forensic team has taken samples from the spot.

Jai Narayan Vyas Colony police station SHO Surendra Pachar said that the family had consumed poisonous substance on Monday night and information about the incident was received on Tuesday afternoon. PTI AG KVK KVK