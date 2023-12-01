Three members of family die by suicide in Tripura

Agartala, Dec 1 (PTI) Worried over the future of their specially abled girl child, three members of a family died by suicide in Tripura's Sepahijala district on Friday, police said.

The victims identified as Chintaharan Paul (70), Pratibha Paul (60) and Manika Paul (20) were found dead in their house at Thakuupara, officer-in-charge (OC) Debasish Das told PTI over phone.

"Gauranga broke open the door of elder brother Chintaharan's room when they did not wake up till 8am. Upon entering, he saw his brother, sister-in-law and their daughter lying on a bed, Das said.

On being alerted, police reached the spot took the bodies to a nearby health facility for post-mortem. "Prima facie it appears that they had consumed poison on Thursday night," the OC said.

"The 70-year-old man, who was a clay artisan, was worried over the fate of his 20-year-old specially abled girl. This might have prompted him to take the extreme step by eliminating the entire family," he said. PTI PS MNB