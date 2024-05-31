Three members of family drown in lake in Nagpur

Nagpur, May 31 (PTI) Three members of a family, including a 12-year-old boy, drowned in a lake in Maharashtra's Nagpur district, police said on Friday.

The incident occurred on Thursday at the Matkazari lake in Umred tehsil, around 50 km from the district headquarters, an official from Kuhi police station said.

Five members of a family had gone for an outing at the lake when three of them drowned while swimming, and one person was rescued from the lake, he said.

The deceased, Jitendra Shende (35), Santosh Bawane (25), and Nieshedh Raju Popat (12), were residents of Nagpur, the official said.

Divers fished out two bodies on Thursday night and one this morning, he said, adding that a case of accidental death was registered.