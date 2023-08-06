Three members of family drown in river in Kerala

Kottayam, Aug 6 (PTI) Three members of a family drowned while bathing in a river here on Sunday.

Arayankavu resident Johnson (59), his nephew Aloshi (17) and neice Jismol (15) got caught in the undercurrents in the Muvattupuzha river here and drowned, police said.

The other family members who had accompanied them to bathe in the river are safe, they said.

The incident took place around 11.30 AM.

The locals and authorities were alerted about the incident by the family members and the bodies were recovered after a two-hour long search, police said. PTI RRT RRT KH