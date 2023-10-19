Three members of family found hanging in home in Palakkad

Palakkad (Kerala), Oct 19 (PTI) Three members of a family were found hanging at their home in Kuzhalmannam area of this north Kerala district on Thursday.

A 42-year old woman, her 19-year old son and her sister's 24-year old son were found hanging in a room of their house by family members in the morning, police said.

Police said some mental health issues are suspected to be the reason behind the three ending their lives.

It said that the inquest proceedings are going on and thereafter, the bodies would be sent for post-mortem. PTI HMP HMP SS