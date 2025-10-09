Three members of family including 8-yr-old boy killed in J’khand’s Lohardaga

Lohardaga (Jharkhand), Oct 9 (PTI) Three members of a family, including an eight-year-old boy, were bludgeoned to death in Jharkhand’s Lohardaga district on Thursday, police said.

The incident took place at Kekrang village within Peshrar police station limits around 1am.

"An eight-year-old boy and his grandparents were killed with blunt objects. The kid's mother was allegedly locked in a room. We have launched a probe and are investigating the matter from all angles, including witchcraft and land dispute," Lohardaga SP Sadique Anwar Rizvi told PTI.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination. A forensic team has also been pressed into service, he added.

"According to the boy's mother, the assailants locked her from outside and killed her son and in-laws. Her husband is a migrant worker," he said. PTI COR SAN SAN MNB