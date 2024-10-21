Three members of family killed, one injured after truck hits motorcycle in Chhattisgarh

Durg, Oct 21 (PTI) A couple and their 12-year-old daughter were killed, and their toddler was injured after a truck hit their motorcycle in Chhattisgarh's Durg district on Monday, police said.

The accident occurred near Dhaur village on the Kachandur-Dhaur road in the morning, an official said.

He said the family was heading home after attending a function when a cement-laden truck hit their two-wheeler.

Rajesh Sahu (32), his wife Ritu (28) and their elder daughter were killed on the spot, while their two-year-old daughter was seriously injured and is undergoing treatment at a hospital, the official said.

The truck driver managed to flee the scene, leaving the vehicle behind, he said.

Police said locals blocked the road to protest against the incident, and efforts were underway to pacify them. PTI COR TKP ARU