Three members of family murdered in Nellore

Nellore (Andhra Pradesh), Aug 6 (PTI) Three persons from the same family were found murdered on Sunday in their home, allegedly by unknown persons, two days ago at Bitragunta village in Nellore district’s Bogole mandal, police said.

The incident came to light after police received a call on Sunday saying people have been trying to contact the family over the phone for the past couple of days but there has been no response, police said.

“Around 1 pm on Sunday, persons belonging to a particular family called us, informing that people related to them have not been answering phone calls since two days. When police were sent to that home, three dead bodies were found,” Nellore district Superintendent of Police Tirumaleshwar Reddy was quoted as saying in a press release.

He said police have started investigating the motive behind the triple murder, and are investigating whether an old enmity played a role or if there were family or other problems.

Reddy said special police teams have been formed to find the culprits and they are looking for clues at the crime scene. PTI STH ANE