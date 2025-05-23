Three members of Talwar gang arrested for armed attack in Delhi's Jahangirpuri

New Delhi, May 23 (PTI) Delhi Police has arrested three members of the Talwar gang, wanted in connection with a violent attack on the rival gang members in Delhi's Jahangirpuri area, an official said on Friday.

The arrested men, identified as Himanshu, Rohan and Kanishk alias Budha shooter, were involved in a brutal assault on the Qureshi gang members during the night of May 19–20, police said.

The attack reportedly aimed at asserting territorial dominance left three victims with serious stab wounds. The assailants were allegedly armed with sharp-edged weapons and illegal country-made pistols, and they fired shots to create panic before fleeing the scene.

Police launched an investigation following the incident.

Acting on a tip-off that the accused were returning from Haridwar, a police team laid a trap at Ghazipur border, where the trio were apprehended on Thursday.

The accused initially tried to mislead, but they admitted to their role in the attack during sustained interrogation, police said.

Further investigation is on to nab other co-accused, they said.