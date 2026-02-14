Three MEMU trains in Kerala to add coaches from Feb 23: Union Minister Suresh Gopi

Kollam (Kerala), Feb 14 (PTI) Union Minister of State Suresh Gopi on Saturday said that the carrying capacity of three MEMU trains in Kerala will be permanently increased from February 23 onwards to benefit daily commuters.

Gopi, the Union Minister of State for Petroleum, Natural Gas, and Tourism, made the announcement while inaugurating a newly constructed Multi-Level Car Parking (MLCP) facility at Kollam Junction railway station, a Southern Railways release said.

The MLCP is a key component of the Major Station Redevelopment works currently underway at the station to enhance passenger amenities and modernise infrastructure, the release added.

During the inauguration, Gopi said the facility reflects the central government’s commitment to strengthening last-mile connectivity and improving station access.

Constructed at Rs 29 crore, the five-storey structure, with a total built-up area of approximately 11,450 square metres, aims to streamline vehicular movement, reduce congestion, and provide organised and secure parking for passengers and visitors, the release said.

On the occasion, Gopi announced that the number of coaches on three MEMU trains—Palakkad–Ernakulam–Palakkad, Kollam–Ernakulam–Kollam, and Kollam–Kottayam–Kollam—has been increased from eight to twelve, boosting their carrying capacity and enhancing travel comfort.

Mainline Electric Multiple Unit (MEMU) trains are short- to medium-distance commuter services in India, operated by Indian Railways and designed for suburban, semi-urban, and rural areas.

Gopi expressed confidence that the increased capacity would greatly benefit daily commuters and improve overall passenger convenience. PTI HMP SSK