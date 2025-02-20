Three men accused of robbery held after encounter with police in Noida

Noida, Feb 20 (PTI) Police have arrested three people for their alleged involvement in burglary, following an encounter, officials said on Thursday.

During the firing, one of the accused was injured in the leg, they said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone II) Shakti Mohan Awasthi said that police, near a checkpoint at a nursery, saw some people travelling in an auto-rickshaw. When they signalled the driver to stop, he increased the speed of his vehicle and attempted to flee.

The police chased and surrounded them but the passengers in the auto-rickshaw began firing. In retaliation, police also fired at them and injured Surendra (30), Awasthi said.

The other two accused -- Rohit (22) and Ajay (28) -- tried to flee but the police arrested them.

Surendra was rushed to a hospital for treatment, Awasthi said.

During interrogation, the accused revealed that they would rob houses at night and were on their way to sell stolen goods, he said.

Surenda, a resident of Bulandshahr, has several cases of robbery and theft registered against him in several districts of Uttar Pradesh, Awasthi added.

Awasthi said that the police have recovered a country-made pistol, cartridges, Rs 10,000 cash, the auto rickshaw used in the incident, a gold ring, a silver belt, a battery inverter, LED TV etc. from the accused. PTI COR HIG