Three men arrested after their car enters restricted zone of Mumbai Port Trust

Mumbai, Sep 10 (PTI) Three persons were arrested after they allegedly entered a restricted zone of the Mumbai Port Trust (MbPT) here. The police also recovered 20 cartridges belonging to a CISF officer, which fell inside the vehicle when he intercepted it, an official said on Sunday.

The police on Saturday arrested Mahim residents Gaurav Wagal (27), Shreyas Churi (25) and Abhishek Mangaonkar (24), all of whom are students, the official from Yellow Gate police station said.

The trio had gone to south Mumbai in their car for dinner on the intervening night of Friday and Saturday, after which they allegedly entered the restricted zone of the MbPT, he said.

The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel tried to intercept the vehicle, but it sped away. However, a CISF official managed to stop the car when the accused were taking a reverse, he said.

The CISF officer pointed a gun at the driver, but the car sped away and the magazine of his gun accidentally fell inside the vehicle, he said.

The CISF officials lodged a complaint at Yellow Gate police station, the official said.

The police collected the CCTV footage of the car and zeroed in on it with the help of the state transport department, he said, adding that 20 cartridges belonging to the CISF officer were recovered from the car.

The accused have been arrested under sections 447 (criminal trespass), 403 (dishonest misappropriation of property) and other relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code, the official said. PTI ZA ARU