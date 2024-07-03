Three men arrested for multiple robberies in Delhi, Haryana

New Delhi, Jul 3 (PTI) The police have arrested three men for their alleged involvement in multiple robberies in Burari and Swaroop Nagar in north Delhi, officials said on Wednesday.

The accused were identified as Ravinder (37), Mandeep Maan (30) and Arjun (36), residents of Haryana, they said.

"A PCR call regarding robbery at gunpoint was received in Burari police station on June 30. Complainant Arjun, a property dealer by profession, told police that at about 2.50 pm two men came on a motorcycle inside their office, brandished a pistol and robbed Rs 50,000, one chain, one gold ring and a silver kada. Both were wearing helmets and covered their faces with cloths," Deputy Commissioner of Police (north) M K Meena said.

Following this, an FIR was registered at the Burari police station, and three teams were formed to arrest the accused, Meena said.

The trio was arrested on Monday, the DCP said.

During the investigation, the police analysed CCTV footage and matched the physical features and body descriptions. The teams also matched the accused's descriptions with another robbery incident on May 9, DCP said.

Police said that they recovered a pistol, four live cartridges, one toy gun and some of the stolen items.

"During interrogation, Ravinder revealed that he was previously arrested in the robbery case of Kaithal and Sonipat in Haryana. Due to his family obligations, he took loans from his friends and was under pressure to repay them," DCP said.

He met Mandeep, who was also in need of money to repay the loans he had procured during IPL betting. Both of them in connivance with Arjun, hatched a conspiracy to conduct robberies in Burari and Rohini areas, police said.

Police said that the accused are history-sheeters. With their arrest, the cases of four blind robberies and motor vehicle theft cases in Swaroop Nagar and Narela in Delhi and some other places in Haryana were worked out. PTI BM HIG HIG