Three men arrested for raping 14-year-old girl in Akola

Akola, Jun 17 (PTI) Three persons have been arrested for allegedly raping a 14-year-old girl in Maharashtra's Akola city, police said on Monday.

The girl was tricked and taken to a youth hostel in the city, where the trio allegedly raped her on June 7, said assistant inspector of the Civil Line police station Mahendra Shinde.

Shinde said the accused were identified as Ankush Wakhte (25), Anurag Chaudhary (20) and Deepak Madavi (25).

The girl left home on June 7, but did not return. Her worried family members launched a search and when they could not find her, they lodged a missing complaint at the Civil Line police station.

The girl returned home the next day on June 8 and narrated the ordeal to her family, said the police.

Based on the family's complaint, the police lodged a gang-rape case and arrested the accused, who were booked under relevant sections of the IPC and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO Act), they said.

The trio was produced before a local court which sent them to jail. PTI COR RSY