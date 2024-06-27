Three men associated with Lawrence Bishnoi, Goldy Brar held in Punjab

Chandigarh, Jun 27 (PTI) Punjab police on Thursday said they have arrested three men associated with gangsters Lawrence Bishnoi and Goldy Brar and averted possible targeted killings in the state.

Those arrested have been identified as Karandeep Singh alias Kannu of Navi Basti in Maur Mandi, Raghuveer Singh and Kulwinder Singh alias Bittu, both residents of village Kot Shamir in Bathinda.

Punjab police's Counter Intelligence (CI) wing, Bathinda, in a joint operation with Bathinda Police, have averted possible targeted killings in the state with the arrest of the three men.

Director General of Police (DGP) Punjab Gaurav Yadav said these men were associated with gangsters Lawrence Bishnoi and Goldy Brar.

Based on intelligence inputs that the associates of Lawrence Bishnoi and Goldy Brar were planning to execute targetted killings in Bhatinda, Mohali and nearby areas, police teams launched an operation and laid a joint 'naka' (check barrier) at Maur Chowk to arrest them, the DGP said.

The police arrested the three men when they were coming towards Bhatinda from Maur in their car and recovered three pistols along with other ammunition from their possession, he said.

The police teams recovered three pistols, including one 9 mm pistol and two .32 bore pistols, along with six live cartridges and six magazines from their possession, besides impounding their car, DGP said.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the accused Kannu was in touch with Lawrence Bishnoi, and the recovered weapons were meant to be used to carry out targeted killings, he said.

"Further investigations are on to trace the forward and backward linkages in this case," Yadav said.

Police teams have identified two more operatives of this module. Raids are being conducted to arrest them, a police official said. PTI SUN HIG HIG