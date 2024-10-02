Three men booked for assaulting woman school principal, desecrating national flag in UP

Shahjahanpur (UP), Oct 2 (PTI) Three men allegedly stormed a government school in Uttar Pradesh's Shahjahanpur district on Wednesday, brutally assaulted the woman principal and desecrated the national flag, police said.

According to a police report, main accused Tausif on Tuesday went to the government junior school in the Birahimpur Jhajharia village to pick his nephew. He asked the principal to let three girl students go with him along with his nephew, which was against the school's policy.

The principal refused, saying they could be released only with the permission of their family.

Tausif returned on Wednesday with two accomplices, allegedly armed with sticks. They attacked Azra Bano, causing injuries, and then proceeded to tear down and desecrate the national flag.

"The accused also vandalised the school's mid-day meal register. Police have registered a case against Tausif, Asif Ali, and Roopram," Additional Superintendent of Police (Rural) Manoj Kumar Awasthi said.

Bano recounted the incident in the police complaint and said she had hoisted the national flag earlier that morning. The accused climbed onto the roof and removed the flag before tearing it.

The officer said police are investigating the case and searching for the absconding accused.