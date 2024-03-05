Three men booked for circulating fake terror threat messages in J-K's Reasi

Jammu, Mar 5 (PTI) Three men have been booked in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district for circulating fake threat messages from a terrorist commander to implicate two acquaintances in a false terror case, officials said on Tuesday.

Jahangir Ahmed, a Malikot resident, complained to the police that he had received a threat from an area commander of a terrorist organisation, warning him of dire consequences over some matrimonial issue, they said.

During the investigation, the needle of suspicion started to turn towards the complainant.

"It was found that the complainant along with two more men hatched a conspiracy to implicate their rivals Shokat Ali and Bashir Ahmed in a false terror case," a police official said.

The accused created a fake terror threat message by impersonating a terror commander, allegedly known to Shokat Ali and Bashir Ahmed, and circulated it from one mobile phone to another to give it a realistic look, the official added.

A case has been registered against Jahangir Ahmed, Mushtaq Ahmed and Fiyaz Ahmed at Chassana police station, he said.

Senior Superintendent of Police of Reasi Mohita Sharma said such type of acts are not acceptable and any person involved in any kind of rumour mongering will be dealt with strictly under relevant laws.