Three men booked for opening fire, pelting stones at house in north-east Delhi

New Delhi, Nov 2 (PTI) Three men allegedly opened fire and pelted stones at a house in north-east Delhi, police said on Saturday.

Advertisment

A PCR call regarding the firing incident was received from the Welcome area on Friday night, they said.

A police team reached the spot and found that Akram had some personal enmity with the accused -- Faizan, Irfan and Bhoora. On Friday, they reached Akram's house and hurled abuses at him, a police officer said.

"When he and his wife objected to them, Faizan opened fire and Irfan and Bhoora pelted stones at their house," he said.

Advertisment

The victim's family told the police that the accused would often indulge in fights with people in the locality after getting drunk. Akram said that his wife had a narrow escape as the bullet missed her, police said.

A case under sections 109(1) (attempt to murder), Police said a case under sections 109(1), 3(5) (common intention) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Arms Act has been registered. Teams have been formed to arrest the accused. PTI ALK HIG HIG