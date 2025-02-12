Three men booked for torching motorcycles of two brothers

Thane, Feb 12 (PTI) Police have registered a case against three persons for allegedly torching the motorcycles of two brothers after a heated argument with one of them in Ulhasnagar town of Maharashtra's Thane district, officials said on Wednesday.

The incident took place on Sunday evening, they said.

"There was a quarrel between a man and the accused over certain issues. After the quarrel, the latter poured petrol on two motorcycles - one belonging to the man and another to his brother, and set the vehicles on fire," an official of Vitthalwadi police station said.

Based on a complaint, a case under sections 326 (f)(mischief by injury, inundation, fire or explosive substance, etc) and 3(5) (common intention) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) was registered against them, he said.

The accused trio was identified as Ayush Roy, Babu and Gautam Fulwani, he said.

Roy and Fulwani already face cases under the Arms Act, the police said. PTI COR NP