Three men consume poison in MP's Ujjain, 2 dead and one hospitalised; cops, kin cite domestic issues

Ujjain, Jan 25 (PTI) Two persons died and one man has been hospitalised after they consumed a poisonous substance in Ujjain in Madhya Pradesh, a police official said on Saturday.

Arun Suryavanshi, his brother-in-law Bunty and nephew Ram Prasad also shot a video of the act, which took place on Friday under a bridge in Chimanganj, and uploaded it on social media platform Instagram, City Superintendent of Police (CSP) Sumit Agrawal said.

"After consuming poison, they went home, from where they were rushed to hospital. Suryavanshi and Prasad died, while Bunty is undergoing treatment. They are residents of Sarwana under Unhel police station limits," the CSP said.

"In the video, the three have claimed they are consuming poison due to some love issue. We have received information that Suryavanshi eloped with a girl some three months ago and was arrested. He had appeared in court in this case on Friday," Agrawal said.

Suryavanshi's wife Tara said her husband came home from court, then went out and consumed poison.

She also said there was an issue connected to her husband's love affair but did not elaborate.

Suryavnashi's brother Vinod claimed the former and Prasad were fed up with their wives and were living in Ujjain. Bunty was unmarried. PTI ADU BNM