Three men drown during Durga idol immersion in Gondia

Gondia, Oct 13 (PTI) Three men drowned while immersing an idol of Goddess Durga in a lake in Maharashtra's Gondia district, an official said on Sunday.

The incident occurred in Lodhitola (Saori) village in Gondia tehsil on Saturday night, the official said.

A group of villagers ventured into the lake to immerse the idol late in the night and entered the deep waters, where three of them drowned, District Disaster Management Officer Rajan Choubey said.

The deceased were identified as Ashish Fagulal Damahe (23), Vishal Fagulal Damahe (20) and Yash Gangadhar Hirapure (19), he said.

The villagers informed the police, and a district search and rescue team fished out the bodies, the official said. PTI COR ARU