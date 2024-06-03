Three men drown in driver in Gujarat's Kheda district

Kheda, Jun 3 (PTI) Three men drowned while bathing in a river at a village in Gujarat's Kheda district, police said on Monday.

The incident occurred in Sevaliya village on Sunday evening when a group of friends from Ahmedabad ventured into Mahisagar river, an official said.

While one of them managed to come out, three others drowned, he said.

Locals fished out one of the men by late evening, and two bodies were recovered on Monday morning, the official said.

The deceased have been identified as Hitesh Chavda (40), Pradeep Vaghela (39) and Sunil Kushwah (40), he said.