Three men drown in Indrayani river in Pune's Pimpri Chinchwad area

Pune, Mar 14 (PTI) Three men in their mid-20s drowned in Indrayani river in Pune district on Friday evening, a police official said.

The incident took place near Kinhai village in Dehu Road area of Pimpri Chinchwad, he added.

"Five to six friends from Chikhli had gone to the river for a swim. Three of them drowned after misjudging its depth. The others raised an alarm. Volunteers from Vanyajeev Rakshak Maval Sanstha, a rescue organization, recovered the bodies a few hours later. Further probe is underway," he added.

The deceased have been identified as Raj Aghame (25), Akash Gorde (24) and Gautam Kamble (24), the official added.