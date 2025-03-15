Three men drown in Indrayani river in Pune''s Pimpri Chinchwad area

Pune, Mar 15 (PTI) Three men in their mid-20s drowned in the Indrayani river in Pune district, police said.

The incident occurred near Kinhai village in the Dehu Road area of Pimpri Chinchwad on Friday evening, an official said.

The official said, "Five to six friends from Chikhli had gone to the river for a swim. Three of them drowned after misjudging its depth. The others raised an alarm. Volunteers from Vanyajeev Rakshak Maval Sanstha, a rescue organisation, recovered the bodies a few hours later." Further probe is underway, he added.

The deceased were identified as Raj Aghame (25), Akash Gorde (24) and Gautam Kamble (24), the official said. PTI SPK BNM ARU