Three men drown in Narmada river in MP

Harda (MP), May 27 (PTI) Three men drowned in the Narmada river in Harda district of Madhya Pradesh while taking bath on Tuesday, police said.

The incident took place some distance away from Lachhora Ghat located under the Timarni police station limits, an official said.

"A large number of people were taking bath at Lachhora Ghat on the occasion of 'amavasya' (dark moon day). Three youths entered deep water, around 200 metres away from the bank, and drowned," Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Akanksha Tirya told PTI.

Initially, two victims entered deep water to take bath, but started drowning after getting trapped, she said.

The third one jumped in to rescue them, but all three of them drowned, she said.

The deceased were identified as Ramdas Sejkar (35), Devendra Jat (25), and Karan Jat (30). Ramdas drowned in an attempt to rescue the two others, the police said.

Soon after being alerted about the incident, a police team, and the personnel of the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and the Home Guard reached the spot.

The bodies of the three victims were retrieved and will be handed over to the family after post-mortem at the Harda District Hospital, Tirya said. PTI MAS NP