Three men drown in river in J-K’s Reasi

Jammu, Dec 10 (PTI) Three men on board an earth mover drowned in a river in Jammu and Kashmir’s Reasi district, police said on Sunday.

The heavy vehicle belonging to a stone crusher was crossing a river near Sungri village of Chassana when it got submerged around 9 pm on Saturday, Station House Officer of local police station Inspector Suman Singh said.

He said the bodies of Nitish Kumar (22), Hoshiyar Singh (25) and Rajinder Kumar (27) were recovered by the rescuers and handed over to their families after completion of legal formalities for last rites.