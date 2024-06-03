Three men feared drowned in UP

Bijnor (UP), Jun 3 (PTI) Three men were feared drowned after they slipped into deep water while taking a bath in Ganga river here, police said on Monday.

The incident took place on Sunday evening when the four identified as Bilal (25), Arshad (23), Shahnawaz (25) and Junaid (24) had gone to take bath in the river, SHO, Bijnor, Sushil Kumar said.

While Bilal swam to safety, the other three are feared drowned.

The four of hail from Chandpuri village in Begawala area.