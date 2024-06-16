Three men from Delhi killed in hit-and-run incident in UP's Muzaffarnagar

Muzaffarnagar(UP), Jun 16 (PTI) Three persons from Delhi were killed when they were hit by a pickup van while standing by the roadside here on Delhi-Haridwar National Highway on Sunday, police said.

The accident occurred when the three were having sugarcane juice while on their way to Haridwar, they said.

Circle Officer (CO) Prashant Kumar said, "Abhishek (22), Arjun (25) and Rohit (23) were killed after being hit by a speeding pickup van near a hotel on the Delhi-Haridwar National Highway." According to police, the three were residents of Delhi.

The driver of the pickup van fled after the incident and police are trying to arrest him. PTI COR CDN RT RT