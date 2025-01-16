Three men from MP held for murdering couple in Hyderabad

Hyderabad, Jan 16 (PTI) Three people from Madhya Pradesh were arrested in connection with the murder of a man and a woman here recently, police said on Thursday.

The victims, both aged 25, were found brutally murdered near an abandoned stone crusher beside a hillock under Narsingi police station limits on January 14.

The deceased man, who belonged to Madhya Pradesh and the woman a native of Chhattisgarh, were known to each other.

Three men were arrested in the age group of 22-30.

According to police, the three accused along with the couple went to the place on January 11 in a three-wheeler.

Initially, the prime accused along with the second accused took the man to a nearby distance where they stabbed and hit him with a boulder to death and during the struggle both the accused also sustained injuries, a release from Cyberabad Police Commissionerate said.

They later killed the woman, who was with the third accused, with the boulder. On January 12, all the three accused left for their native places in Madhya Pradesh's Sidhi district, police said adding they were arrested and mobile phones of both the deceased were seized from them.

On the motive of the murders, police said recently, the deceased woman became a sex worker.

The A-1 had engaged her twice and tried to take video during their private time, however, she objected to it and informed the male deceased, who warned the prime accused, police said.

Followed by a few altercations, A-1 decided to kill the man and took the help of two other accused, police added.