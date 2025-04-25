Three men get 20 years in jail for raping 15-year-old girl

Thane, Apr 25 (PTI) A special POCSO court in Thane on Friday sentenced three men to 20 years in jail for raping a minor girl.

Special Judge DS Deshmukh convicted Sanjay Rajaram Bharti (30), Ambes Poojan Gautam (24) and Indrajit Shivpoojan Gautam (28) under Indian Penal Code and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act for raping the 15-year-old girl and fined them Rs 50,000 each.

In his order, Judge Deshmukh directed that the fine amount after realisation be paid to the victim and also referred the case to the DLSA for payment of appropriate compensation.

On January 12, 2021, three persons had arrived at Uttan at around 11:30pm when the victim was talking to her friends, Special Public Prosecutor Sandhya H Mhatre told the court.

They forced the friends to flee from the scene and then took the victim to an isolated spot, where she was raped, Mhatre said.

While Sanjay and Ambes raped her, Indrajit held her hand, thereby helping the accused, the court said while holding all three guilty.

Ten witnesses were examined along with medical evidence and identification parade, Mhatre said. PTI COR BNM