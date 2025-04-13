Three men held as prostitution racket busted in Latur; four women rescued

Latur, Apr 13 (PTI) Police have exposed a prostitution racket in Maharashtra’s Latur and arrested three men, an official said on Sunday.

Besides, the anti-human trafficking unit of the city police has rescued four women who had been pushed into the illegal activity.

Acting on inputs about a prostitution business being run from a spa, police sent a decoy customer, he said. After confirmation, they raided the facility, located near the railway station on Ring Road, on Friday.

Four women were rescued from the spot. While a case has been registered against six persons, three have been arrested.

The accused allegedly trafficked women from other states and forced them into the illegal activity, the official added. PTI COR NR