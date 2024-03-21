Three men in Thane city sentenced to life in prison by court for 2017 murder

Thane, Mar 21 (PTI) A court in Thane city on Thursday sentenced three men to life imprisonment in a 2017 murder case.

In her order, Additional Sessions Judge V L Bhosale also imposed a fine of Rs 22,000 each on the convicts, Shivam Vedprakash Tiwari, 28, Lalla Ramchandra Nishad alias Ashishkumar, 29, and Kandi Ramasahay Yadav alias Rahul, 29.

The judge held that the prosecution has successfully proved criminal charges against the trio, residents of Vartak Nagar in Thane city.

Additional Public Prosecutor Varsha Chandane told the court that the victim, Tarsemsingh Succha Singh Sahote alias Bobby, 23, was killed near a juice centre in an attack by the three accused, who were armed with sharp weapons, on November 6, 2017.

Sahote's friend was injured in the attack, said Chandane.

According to the prosecution, Tiwari, the key accused, and the victim had a common female friend. Tiwari got enraged when the woman complained to him about Sahote's behaviour and he attacked the victim along with his two friends. PTI COR RSY