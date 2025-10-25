Three men injured in police encounter in west Delhi

New Delhi, Sep 25 (PTI) Three men were injured in a police encounter in west Delhi's Nangloi area early Saturday, officials said.

They had earlier escaped after another encounter with a police team two days ago.

"Acting on specific information about their movement, a police team intercepted them in the Nangloi area. When asked to surrender, they opened fire at the police party, prompting retaliatory firing," a senior police officer said.

The officer said all three sustained injuries during the exchange of fire and were subsequently taken to a hospital for treatment.

Their identities are being ascertained, and further investigation is underway, police added. PTI SSJ SKY SKY