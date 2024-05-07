Three men killed after inhaling poisonous gas in well in Rajasthan's Shahpura

Jaipur, May 7 (PTI) Three men who went down a well to rescue a bull died allegedly after inhaling poisonous gas in Shahpura district of Rajasthan, police said on Tuesday. The incident occurred in Aarni village on Monday night where two bulls fell into the well while fighting. One of them was immediately rescued by villagers with the help of an earthmoving machine, police said. While the process of rescuing the second bull was ongoing, Sukhdev went down the well to rescue it and fell unconscious, they said. To rescue him, Dharnraj also went down the well. While Sukhdev was pulled out, Dhanraj fell unconscious after inhaling the poisonous gas, they said. Following this, Shankar and Kamlesh went down the well but they also fell unconscious, they said. All four men were rushed to a hospital where Dhanraj (26), Kamlesh (19) and Shankar (30) were declared dead on arrival. While Sukhdev is undergoing treatment, they said. "The bodies were handed over to family members after postmortem," police added. PTI SDA HIG HIG