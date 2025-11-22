Three men killed as bike collides head-on with mini-truck in UP's Amethi

Amethi (UP), Nov 22 (PTI) Three men were killed after the bike they were riding collided head-on with a mini-truck near a village in Amethi district, police said on Saturday.

According to police sources, Utkarsh Singh (32), Bajrang Singh (25) and Anshu Singh (29) were heading to their village, Haripur, as part of a wedding procession from Maharajpur on Friday night, when their bike rammed into the speeding min-truck near Thaura village, killing all three on the spot.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem, Amethi SHO Ravi Kumar Singh said. PTI COR NAV ARI ARI